DuPage County to revisit video gambling ban

Nearly eight years after adopting a ban on video gambling, DuPage County Board members next month are going to talk about whether the prohibition should continue. Amid calls for a repeal of DuPage's ban on video gambling machines, county board members are going to revisit the issue.

