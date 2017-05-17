Carol Stream woman tried to poison stepdaughter, dad testifies
A DuPage County bench trial began Wednesday in the case of a Carol Stream woman accused of spiking her 17-month-old stepdaughter's milk with nail polish remover. Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, is charged with aggravated battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|19 min
|BPD retired
|89
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|Tue
|Gladys
|8
|Poor sole
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|May 15
|Logan Owen
|390
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|schmale & north ave
|Feb '17
|Butter Knuckles
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC