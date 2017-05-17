Carol Stream woman tried to poison st...

Carol Stream woman tried to poison stepdaughter, dad testifies

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A DuPage County bench trial began Wednesday in the case of a Carol Stream woman accused of spiking her 17-month-old stepdaughter's milk with nail polish remover. Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, is charged with aggravated battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 19 min BPD retired 89
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16) Tue Gladys 14
Naperville home to the sickos Tue Gladys 8
Poor sole Tue Unincorporated 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) May 15 Logan Owen 390
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
schmale & north ave Feb '17 Butter Knuckles 9
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dupage County was issued at May 17 at 11:50PM CDT

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC