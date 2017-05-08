Carol Stream begins move to temporary village hall
The two-year project will expand and remodel the rest of the Gary Avenue building that houses village hall and the Carol Stream police station. Carol Stream trustees broke ground Monday on a major renovation of village hall as police and employees prepare to begin moving out of the Gary Avenue building later this week.
