Carol Stream Animal Hospital Announces the Publication of Dr. Contreras' New Children's Book

Dr. Mondrian R. Contreras, DVM, owner of Carol Stream Animal Hospital , has announced the publication of his new illustrated children's book, The Incredible Life of Dory . The story follows the life of an amazing greyhound who inspires children to be generous, compassionate, and determined.

