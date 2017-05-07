Carol Stream Animal Hospital Announces the Publication of Dr. Contreras' New Children's Book
Dr. Mondrian R. Contreras, DVM, owner of Carol Stream Animal Hospital , has announced the publication of his new illustrated children's book, The Incredible Life of Dory . The story follows the life of an amazing greyhound who inspires children to be generous, compassionate, and determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Maddy Mills
|382
|rude people in naperville (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Anthony
|4
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 4
|Slayer
|5
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|2
|Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09)
|May 3
|Cody
|11
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|Apr 28
|Go Cubs
|12
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC