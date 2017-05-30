American Litho Employees Aim to Raise $10,000 at Relay For Life of Carol Stream

The employees of American Litho are geared up to raise at least $10,000 this year at the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Carol Stream. Sal Swanton, Swanton Digital Agency American Litho employees are forming a cancer-fighting team that will take to the track at Relay For Life of Carol Stream on Saturday, June 24. The annual event, which takes place at Ross Ferraro Town Center, will give the entire community a chance to celebrate the lives of those who've survived cancer, remember those lost to to the disease and fight back against the malady that more than 15 million Americans are facing right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.