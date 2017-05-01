"Amelia Earhart Takes Flight!" A first-person portrayal by historian Leslie Goddard
On Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m., actress and historian, Leslie Goddard, will portray pioneering pilot Amelia Earhart as she takes off to become the first person to circle the world around the equator. "Amelia Earhart Takes Flight!" is hosted by Windsor Park retirement community, located at 124 Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naperville home to the sickos
|21 hr
|Nasty Naper
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|23 hr
|Cheryl Rush
|378
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|Mon
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|Apr 28
|Go Cubs
|12
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Apr 27
|Skybunny
|112
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Apr 27
|alliknowiswin
|52
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC