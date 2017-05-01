"Amelia Earhart Takes Flight!" A firs...

"Amelia Earhart Takes Flight!" A first-person portrayal by historian Leslie Goddard

On Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m., actress and historian, Leslie Goddard, will portray pioneering pilot Amelia Earhart as she takes off to become the first person to circle the world around the equator. "Amelia Earhart Takes Flight!" is hosted by Windsor Park retirement community, located at 124 Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream.

