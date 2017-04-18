Windsor Park employee receives Inspiration Award
From left: Terri Cunliffe, president and CEO of Covenant Retirement Communities; Hannah Meyers, resident life director at Windsor Park; Adrian Ursache, life enrichment coordinator at Windsor Park and recipient of the Inspiration Award; and Andrew Clauson, Windsor Park's executive director. During the 2017 Inspiration Awards Ceremony in St. Charles, Ill., Adrian Ursache, life enrichment coordinator at Windsor Park -- one of 15 retirement communities operated by Covenant Retirement Communities -- received the Inspiration Award for demonstrating excellence in service standards and behaviors.
