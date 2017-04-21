Patron sues Alley 64 for injuries res...

Patron sues Alley 64 for injuries resulting from beating

Sunday Apr 23

ST. CHARLES – An Elburn man is suing a St. Charles bar and another bar patron, asserting that he was injured through their negligence last year, court records show. In an April 4 court filing, Christopher Darlak charged that he was injured at approximately 11 p.m. May 15, 2016, in the restroom at Alley 64, 212 W. Main St., St. Charles, by another bar patron who was “highly intoxicated.” The lawsuit alleges that the bar was negligent because it allowed the other patron, Brian Ferrill of Carol Stream – a bouncer at a tavern next to Alley 64, according to court documents – to attack Darlak and beat him in the body and face with his fists.

