Man sues St. Charles bar, Carol Stream man over bathroom attack

Thursday Apr 13

An Elburn man has sued a downtown St. Charles bar, arguing he was beaten in May 2016 by an overserved patron. Christopher Darlak filed the lawsuit in Kane County, seeking unspecified damages from Alley 64 , 212 W. Main St., and Brian Ferrill, of Carol Stream.

