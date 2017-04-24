IGP buys Royal Die & Stamping
Headquartered in Carol Stream, Illinois, RDS is a leading supplier of high-precision, critical electrical connectivity components for automotive and industrial applications. The Company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of battery terminals, eyelet terminals, fuse components and lead frames, amongst other electrical connectivity-focused products, using complex alloys.
