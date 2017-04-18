Glenbard to host film screening, disc...

Glenbard to host film screening, discussion of screen time balance

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host a screening of the documentary "Screenagers," followed by a discussion with the film's producer/director, Delaney Ruston, MD. This award-winning film explores family struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction.

