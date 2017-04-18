Glenbard North to stage 'The Last Night of Ballyhoo'

Set in 1939 in Atlanta during the world premiere of "Gone with the Wind" and just after Hitler's invasion of Poland, Alfred Uhry's Tony Award-winning comedy "The Last Night of Ballyhoo" presents a look into the lives of the upper-crust Jewish Freitag family. Glenbard North High School will present the show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, May 4-6, in the Little Theatre at Glenbard North, 990 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.

