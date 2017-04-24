Glenbard North to present "The Last N...

Glenbard North to present "The Last Night of Ballyhoo"

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Alfred Uhry's "The Last Night of Ballyhoo" is set in 1939 in Atlanta, during the world premiere of "Gone with the Wind" and just after Hitler's invasion of Poland. This Tony Award-winning comedy presents a look into the lives of the upper-crust Jewish Freitag family: Adolf, owner of the Dixie Bedding Company; his widowed sister, Boo; and widowed sister-in-law, Reba; as well as nieces Lala and Sunny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

