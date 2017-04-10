Glenbard North students to host elected officials forum
As part of the local government unit in class, students researched county, village, park, library and school boards in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights and Hanover Park. Each student contacted members of the governing boards and invited them to the forum.
