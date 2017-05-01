Girl Scout Troop 99 delivers pillowca...

Girl Scout Troop 99 delivers pillowcases to Ronald McDonald House

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Daily Herald

Girl Scout Troop 99 deliver 21 hand-sewn, soft pillowcases to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Stephanie Brennan, Renee Miller, Elinore Mustard, Aricin Bigda and Madison Manny; second row, Nicole Mayer, Daniella Miranda, Avery Foulkes, Lulu Negro, Lily Englehart and Abby Ash; and back row, Isabela Esparza, Sophia Vogel, Natalie Jenkis, Evelyn Marello, Olivia Rosales, Kate Fitzgerald, Aubrey Davis and Violet Mustard.

Carol Stream, IL

