Girl Scout Troop 99 delivers pillowcases to Ronald McDonald House
Girl Scout Troop 99 deliver 21 hand-sewn, soft pillowcases to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Stephanie Brennan, Renee Miller, Elinore Mustard, Aricin Bigda and Madison Manny; second row, Nicole Mayer, Daniella Miranda, Avery Foulkes, Lulu Negro, Lily Englehart and Abby Ash; and back row, Isabela Esparza, Sophia Vogel, Natalie Jenkis, Evelyn Marello, Olivia Rosales, Kate Fitzgerald, Aubrey Davis and Violet Mustard.
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|17 hr
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|20 hr
|Connor Johnson
|376
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|Apr 28
|Go Cubs
|12
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Apr 27
|Skybunny
|112
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Apr 27
|alliknowiswin
|52
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|star
|9
