Gary Avenue in line for bike path, bus shelters
Construction could begin next year on a DuPage County project to add a nearly 3-mile bike path along Gary Avenue in Carol Stream. The asphalt path will provide a link to the Great Western Trail at its southernmost end and serve commuters who will soon be able to wait for the bus under shelters Pace is installing at key intersections on the county road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|8 hr
|Danny Pontz
|365
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Apr 10
|The whole town is...
|30
|Does Hanover Park Have a Gang Problem?
|Apr 10
|guapoo
|2
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC