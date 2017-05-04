Fox Valley Concert Band to perform at Windsor Park
The Fox Valley Concert Band will perform Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Windsor Park, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community located at 124 Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream. Comprised of 80 volunteer musicians under the baton of conductor Colin Holman, the band will celebrate the great outdoors with popular standards and favorite tunes from musicals and movies.
