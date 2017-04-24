Film explores teen addiction to techn...

Film explores teen addiction to technology

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host screenings of the documentary "Screenagers" next week in Carol Stream and Glendale Heights. The award-winning film explores family struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction.

