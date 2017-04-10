False alarm: No whooping cough at Carol Stream school
DuPage County health officials have determined a student at Evergreen Elementary School in Carol Stream does not have whooping cough. Evergreen Principal Laura Pfanenstiel sent letters to parents warning that students may have been exposed to whooping cough or pertussis.
