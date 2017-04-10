Archaeologist to Discuss Current Excavations in Ancient Israel

The Windsor Park Center for Lifelong Learning program will host Dr. Dan Masters on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 10 a.m. The director of the Harvard University excavations at Ashdod, Gaza, and Ashkelon, will present, "The Status of Current Excavations in the Philistine Cities of Ancient Israel." Masters is an expert biblical and Mid-East archaeologist.

