Welcome Springtime with Garden Images and Inspiring Verse at Windsor Park

Shelly Lawler will present a multimedia showcase of her work at Windsor Park on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.Shelly Lawler Enjoy inspiring and beautiful nature-based images of local photographer and author Shelly Lawler as she presents a multimedia showcase of her work Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at Windsor Park, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community located at 124 Windsor Park Dr., in Carol Stream. A self-trained photographer, Lawler uses her own garden as inspiration and will share the vibrant images and poetic impressions from her book, "In the Garden Collection: An Inspirational Journey into the Heart of the Garden."

