U46 announces new principals, director for next school year
Along with the recent announcement of a new Streamwood High School principal, four other School District U46 schools will get new principals next school year. Five principals and one department director were approved by the school board Monday night, effective July 1. In addition, two middle school principals were hired earlier in the year and also slated to begin in July, according to a district news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Me Myself and I
|343
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|3 hr
|elaine stenzel
|2
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|homeless in dg
|63
|Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management
|Mar 16
|Beware
|1
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Mar 16
|Melanie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC