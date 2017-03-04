U46 announces new principals, directo...

U46 announces new principals, director for next school year

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Along with the recent announcement of a new Streamwood High School principal, four other School District U46 schools will get new principals next school year. Five principals and one department director were approved by the school board Monday night, effective July 1. In addition, two middle school principals were hired earlier in the year and also slated to begin in July, according to a district news release.

