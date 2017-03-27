Still-active, suburban Chicago writer to turn 110
A still-active writer from suburban Chicago who has written 11 self-published books and plans others is turning 110. The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Merle Phillips at her Carol Stream assisted-living facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Lindsay Branson
|354
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Fri
|No on April 4
|8
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Fri
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Mar 28
|ChiraqDemon21
|25
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|Mar 27
|Psychovolo
|52
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC