Still-active, suburban Chicago writer...

Still-active, suburban Chicago writer to turn 110

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Daily Herald

A still-active writer from suburban Chicago who has written 11 self-published books and plans others is turning 110. The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Merle Phillips at her Carol Stream assisted-living facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Lindsay Branson 354
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Fri No on April 4 8
kianna missing in south elgin Fri Rodriguez312 1
Gangs (May '08) Mar 28 ChiraqDemon21 25
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) Mar 27 Psychovolo 52
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC