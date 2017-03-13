How Bloomingdale students created District 93's first 'Explorers Week'

When seventh-graders at Stratford Middle School in Bloomingdale look at next year's school calendar, they'll know they're responsible for one new addition: Explorers Week. The students actually petitioned the Carol Stream Elementary District 93 school board to change Columbus Day to Explorers Day, saying their research on a class project led them to believe the historic voyager should be remembered, but not celebrated with a holiday all his own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.