Endorsements: Elmore, Orozco, Stone, Svoboda for Carol Stream CCSD 93

Thursday Mar 16

In Carol Stream Community Consolidated School District 93, five candidates are running for four 4-year terms as school board trustee. The field includes one newcomer, Rich Davis, and four holdovers from previous elections or appointments -- Clay Elmore, Rogelio Orozco, Scott Stone and Terry Svoboda.

