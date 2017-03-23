Endorsements: Elmore, Orozco, Stone, Svoboda for Carol Stream CCSD 93
In Carol Stream Community Consolidated School District 93, five candidates are running for four 4-year terms as school board trustee. The field includes one newcomer, Rich Davis, and four holdovers from previous elections or appointments -- Clay Elmore, Rogelio Orozco, Scott Stone and Terry Svoboda.
