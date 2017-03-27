DeShane School to host arts open house
A Fine Arts Night Open House will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Roy DeShane School, 475 Chippewa Trail, Carol Stream. Student artwork will be displayed throughout the building, with some framed and available for purchase.
