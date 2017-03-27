Carol Stream firefighters battling ho...

Carol Stream firefighters battling house blaze

Friday Mar 24

Carol Stream firefighters were on the scene of a fire Friday evening that appears to have ravaged a house on the 1400 block of Appomattox Trail and possibly damaged a neighboring home. Fire department officials were not immediately available for comment, but Carol Stream police are urging residents to avoid the area.

