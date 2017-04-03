Benjamin District 25 seeks money for building repairs, upgrades
Benjamin Elementary District 25 voters on Tuesday will decide whether to give the district permission to borrow $4.9 million to pursue a list of capital projects, including upgrading science labs and replacing aging technology. The district already plans to borrow roughly $2 million to pay for construction projects this summer.
