Benjamin District 25 seeks money for ...

Benjamin District 25 seeks money for building repairs, upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Benjamin Elementary District 25 voters on Tuesday will decide whether to give the district permission to borrow $4.9 million to pursue a list of capital projects, including upgrading science labs and replacing aging technology. The district already plans to borrow roughly $2 million to pay for construction projects this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 1 hr GreyWolf 12
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Kara Reis 356
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Apr 2 Eat more pork 5
kianna missing in south elgin Mar 31 Rodriguez312 1
Gangs (May '08) Mar 28 ChiraqDemon21 25
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) Mar 27 Psychovolo 52
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC