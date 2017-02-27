Wheaton plans Family Day of Play
That's why the Wheaton Public Library is bringing a small parachute to the Family Day of Play event set for Saturday, Feb. 25, morning at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. What: Family Day of Play, organized by Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative Where: Hubble Middle School, 3S600 Herrick Road, Warrenville When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Admission: Free Info: metrofamily.org and dupagefederation.org/wheaton-warrenville-early-childhood-collaborative.html Kids like to wave it, roll balls on it and play tag with it, said Janet Dumas, the library's youth services department head.
