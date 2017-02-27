Wheaton plans Family Day of Play

Wheaton plans Family Day of Play

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Daily Herald

That's why the Wheaton Public Library is bringing a small parachute to the Family Day of Play event set for Saturday, Feb. 25, morning at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. What: Family Day of Play, organized by Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative Where: Hubble Middle School, 3S600 Herrick Road, Warrenville When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Admission: Free Info: metrofamily.org and dupagefederation.org/wheaton-warrenville-early-childhood-collaborative.html Kids like to wave it, roll balls on it and play tag with it, said Janet Dumas, the library's youth services department head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) 6 hr unkonwn 48
Green Spa (Mar '12) 10 hr Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... 11 hr D Johnson 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 13 hr Nick Cruz 322
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) 22 hr Federale 8
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Red hot nacho tip 38
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC