Motorcyclist killed in Glendale Heights crash identified
The motorcyclist killed Monday in a crash in Glendale Heights has been identified as 26-year-old Arian Haliti of Carol Stream. Police responded at 11:18 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car driven by a 69-year-old woman on Schmale Road north of Fullerton Avenue, according to a news release.
#1 Thursday Feb 23
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. He was a good guy.. ❤
