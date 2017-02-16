How to Stop Unconscious Bias Before I...

How to Stop Unconscious Bias Before It Starts, Against the People You Hire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

Shortly after Jason Thibeault became a recruiter, he told me, he met with Terrell, a former employee of his, to catch up and go over Terrell's resume, since Terrell was looking for a new job and wanted Jason's opinion. Jason, it turned out, was amazed by the resume's high quality: Since the two men had worked together, Terrell had gone on to do great things in his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Sean Boots 310
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... Wed USS LIBERTY 4
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Wed CCCC 37
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Tue Not my president 7
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 13 Your mothers pimp 4
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Feb 11 Camel Knuckle 8
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 11 Furr Burger 6
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC