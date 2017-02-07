Hearts of Grace women's minstry launches Books for Birthdays
Hearts of Grace, the women's network of Outreach Community Ministries , has launched Books for Birthdays at Outreach Community Center in Carol Stream to provide every child in the center's elementary school program with a new book, personalized birthday card, birthday bag and treats on his or her birthday. Toddlers at Jubilee Village, Outreach's transitional housing for single, formerly homeless young mothers and their children, also will receive birthday gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Aaron Freeman
|297
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|The Palos Hills poster
|Mon
|Winola Court
|104
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Mon
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|5
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 3
|CDave
|46
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC