Hearts of Grace women's minstry launches Books for Birthdays

Hearts of Grace, the women's network of Outreach Community Ministries , has launched Books for Birthdays at Outreach Community Center in Carol Stream to provide every child in the center's elementary school program with a new book, personalized birthday card, birthday bag and treats on his or her birthday. Toddlers at Jubilee Village, Outreach's transitional housing for single, formerly homeless young mothers and their children, also will receive birthday gifts.

