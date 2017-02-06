Glenbard North presents 'Blithe Spirit'

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Daily Herald

Glenbard North Theatre's winter production, "Blithe Spirit," is playwright Noel Coward's smash comedy classic of London and Broadway stages. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16 to 18, in the Little Theatre at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.

