Glenbard North presents 'Blithe Spirit'
Glenbard North Theatre's winter production, "Blithe Spirit," is playwright Noel Coward's smash comedy classic of London and Broadway stages. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16 to 18, in the Little Theatre at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|14 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|The Palos Hills poster
|15 hr
|Winola Court
|104
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|22 hr
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Mon
|Jennie Booth
|296
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Sun
|Captain Dingdong
|5
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 3
|CDave
|46
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC