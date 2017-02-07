Durbin and Cullerton raise awareness for career-tech programs

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Sen. Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream to raise awareness and learn more about vocational and career-tech training programs. CAROL STREAM- To raise awareness for vocational and technology careers, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and State Senator Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.