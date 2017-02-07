Durbin and Cullerton raise awareness for career-tech programs
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Sen. Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream to raise awareness and learn more about vocational and career-tech training programs. CAROL STREAM- To raise awareness for vocational and technology careers, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and State Senator Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream.
