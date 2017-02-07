Durbin and Cullerton raise awareness ...

Durbin and Cullerton raise awareness for career-tech programs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Daily Herald

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Sen. Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream to raise awareness and learn more about vocational and career-tech training programs. CAROL STREAM- To raise awareness for vocational and technology careers, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and State Senator Tom Cullerton toured Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 in Carol Stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Aaron Freeman 297
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago 20 hr Captain Dingdong 2
The Palos Hills poster 21 hr Winola Court 104
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Mon Save Us From Trump 2
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Sun Captain Dingdong 2
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Sun Captain Dingdong 5
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 3 CDave 46
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC