Chicagoa s least-snowy winters in the 1920s
Dear Tom, With our snow drought this winter, I've heard several references to similar Chicago winters in the early 1920s. Can you tell us about those winters? - Roger V. Carol Stream Dear Roger, Chicago's least-snowy winters occurred in the winters of 1920-21 and 1921-22.
