Carol Stream trustees pull plug on landscape waste facility

Tuesday Feb 7

Land along Kuhn Road will remain vacant after Carol Stream trustees quashed plans for a drop-off facility for landscape waste haulers on the village-owned property. Plans to build a transfer facility for landscape waste haulers are officially dead in Carol Stream after trustees revoked a special permit for the operators.

