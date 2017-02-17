Carol Stream trustees pull plug on landscape waste facility
Land along Kuhn Road will remain vacant after Carol Stream trustees quashed plans for a drop-off facility for landscape waste haulers on the village-owned property. Plans to build a transfer facility for landscape waste haulers are officially dead in Carol Stream after trustees revoked a special permit for the operators.
