Carol Stream to release bids for village hall expansion
Carol Stream will soon seek construction bids for an expansion of village hall, with the hope of building the shell of the three-level addition by next winter. The roughly $18 million project took a key step forward Monday night when trustees authorized architects to prepare documents for the village's construction manager to collect bids from subcontractors in three phases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|3 hr
|Not my president
|7
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|2
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|CPD bred him
|36
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Dan Pierce
|307
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Mon
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC