Carol Stream to release bids for village hall expansion

Carol Stream will soon seek construction bids for an expansion of village hall, with the hope of building the shell of the three-level addition by next winter. The roughly $18 million project took a key step forward Monday night when trustees authorized architects to prepare documents for the village's construction manager to collect bids from subcontractors in three phases.

