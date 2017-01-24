When was the last time we had so little snow in January?
Dear Tom, I can't remember a January with so little snow. When was the last time we had so little? - Joe C., Carol Stream Dear Joe, So far, the city has logged a paltry 0.4 inches of snow this month, and if no more were to fall, this January would tie 1989 as the city's fourth least snowiest placing behind January 1928 with 0.2 inches and 1900 and 1934 with 0.3 inches.
