Thousands wait in cold for chance to ...

Thousands wait in cold for chance to see Cubs World Series trophy

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Aurora resident Brooke Guddendorf sits outside the Naperville Municipal Center in single-digit temperatures Saturday waiting for a chance to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy that was on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She joined the line at 7 a.m. Aurora resident Brooke Guddendorf sits outside the Naperville Municipal Center in single-digit temperatures Saturday waiting for a chance to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy that was on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She joined the line at 7 a.m. Brandon Getzloff and his wife spent the night outside the Naperville Municipal Center Friday, surviving the single-digit temperatures with a little help from some liquid courage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 4 hr Barbrady 92
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 17 hr DaDude 255
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Jan 2 snake eyes 8
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
What is Shut Up involved in Jan 1 Get help 111
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC