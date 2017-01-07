Thousands wait in cold for chance to see Cubs World Series trophy

Aurora resident Brooke Guddendorf sits outside the Naperville Municipal Center in single-digit temperatures Saturday waiting for a chance to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy that was on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She joined the line at 7 a.m. Aurora resident Brooke Guddendorf sits outside the Naperville Municipal Center in single-digit temperatures Saturday waiting for a chance to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy that was on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She joined the line at 7 a.m. Brandon Getzloff and his wife spent the night outside the Naperville Municipal Center Friday, surviving the single-digit temperatures with a little help from some liquid courage.

