Relationships to create a safe school environment
The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "Social Emotional Learning and Restorative Justice: Peer Relationships Skills for a Safe School Climate" on Thursday, Feb. 2. The free program will begin at noon at the Carol Stream Elementary District 93 Administration Center, 230 Covington Drive, Bloomingdale. Educators recognize the importance of fostering a positive school climate and helping students learn from their mistakes.
