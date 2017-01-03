Naperville pledges support to Monarch butterfly
Naperville Park District property will become a more inviting environment for Monarch butterflies and other native pollinators, according to a resolution passed by the park board. The idea for a resolution came from a local advocacy group, the DuPage Monarch Project, whose members approached the park district in October with a request to further enhance Monarch butterfly habitat already in the district's parks and to increase awareness of the Monarch's plight.
