Naperville pledges support to Monarch butterfly

Naperville Park District property will become a more inviting environment for Monarch butterflies and other native pollinators, according to a resolution passed by the park board. The idea for a resolution came from a local advocacy group, the DuPage Monarch Project, whose members approached the park district in October with a request to further enhance Monarch butterfly habitat already in the district's parks and to increase awareness of the Monarch's plight.

