Many DuPage voters will face tax hike questions in April

DuPage County voters on April 4 will be asked to weigh in on referendum questions from 16 taxing districts, including schools, villages and townships. Most will ask voters to dig deeper into their pocketbooks, but some are advisory questions to learn what they think about issues such as mosquito abatement and services for seniors.

