Many DuPage voters will face tax hike questions in April
DuPage County voters on April 4 will be asked to weigh in on referendum questions from 16 taxing districts, including schools, villages and townships. Most will ask voters to dig deeper into their pocketbooks, but some are advisory questions to learn what they think about issues such as mosquito abatement and services for seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|C-dawg
|18
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Autumn
|6
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Jan 27
|Dillon Harris
|290
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC