Glenbard parenting event to feature father discussing son's addiction

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present What Happened to My Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction with renowned journalist David Sheff on Tuesday, Jan. 24. What had happened to my son? To our family? What did I do wrong? These are the heart-rending questions of a father in sorrow and distress. At this very special event Sheff will reflect on the heartbreaking story of his son, Nic, and the impact his addiction had on their family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.