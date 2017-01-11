Glenbard parenting event to feature f...

Glenbard parenting event to feature father discussing son's addiction

Read more: Daily Herald

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present What Happened to My Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction with renowned journalist David Sheff on Tuesday, Jan. 24. What had happened to my son?  To our family?  What did I do wrong?  These are the heart-rending questions of a father in sorrow and distress.  At this very special event Sheff will reflect on the heartbreaking story of his son, Nic, and the impact his addiction had on their family.

