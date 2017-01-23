Father speaks on his son's addiction
Journalist David Sheff will speak on "What Happened to My Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" as part of the Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families. Sheff's presentation will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.
