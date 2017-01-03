Extended-stay hotel proposed for Caro...

Extended-stay hotel proposed for Carol Stream site

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Developers have received informal feedback from village planners about building a four-story, 123-room, extended-stay hotel along the west side of Gary Avenue, just south of Stark Drive. Holladay Properties, a real estate firm based in South Bend, Indiana, has pitched only a conceptual plan and has indicated the company will apply for village zoning approvals this winter, Community Development Director Don Bastian said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Ashley Morgan 261
Renters (Jun '09) 5 hr EYEspie 4
The Palos Hills poster Tue LMAO at Shut Up 95
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Jan 2 snake eyes 8
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC