Extended-stay hotel proposed for Carol Stream site
Developers have received informal feedback from village planners about building a four-story, 123-room, extended-stay hotel along the west side of Gary Avenue, just south of Stark Drive. Holladay Properties, a real estate firm based in South Bend, Indiana, has pitched only a conceptual plan and has indicated the company will apply for village zoning approvals this winter, Community Development Director Don Bastian said Monday.
