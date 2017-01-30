Carol Stream OKs lease for temporary village hall
A major overhaul of village hall calls for a three-level addition and renovations of the rest of the Gary Avenue building. Trustees have selected an exterior design, shown in this rendering by Williams Architects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Mike Jones1868
|293
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Autumn
|6
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC