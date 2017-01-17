Carol Stream man accused of threateni...

Carol Stream man accused of threatening governor, sheriff

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Eric Pence, 25, of Carol Stream is accused of emailing threats to Gov. Bruce Rauner and DuPage Sheriff John Zaruba. A Carol Stream man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with threatening violence against the governor and the DuPage County sheriff, DuPage officials said.

