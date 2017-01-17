Carol Stream in talks to rent offices for temporary village hall
Carol Stream officials will push back the start of an $18 million project to expand village hall while they negotiate a 22-month lease for temporary offices where village employees would work during construction. Attorneys for the village and the owner of a building along North Avenue are in talks to finalize the agreement.
