Carol Stream in talks to rent offices for temporary village hall

Carol Stream officials will push back the start of an $18 million project to expand village hall while they negotiate a 22-month lease for temporary offices where village employees would work during construction. Attorneys for the village and the owner of a building along North Avenue are in talks to finalize the agreement.

