Carol Stream group seeks donations to renovate veterans memorial
A volunteer committee has raised about $30,000 since last summer, far short of its $200,000 goal to renovate a veterans memorial at Carol Stream Park District's Memorial Park, shown in a rendering. A volunteer group has raised about $30,000 to renovate a Carol Stream veterans memorial -- well short of its goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|1 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|6
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|3 hr
|Gus StopPo
|6
|The Palos Hills poster
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|98
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Erin Derry
|281
|Help me find my dear friend!
|21 hr
|Friend
|1
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 20
|Captain Dunghorse
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC