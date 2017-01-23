Carol Stream group seeks donations to...

Carol Stream group seeks donations to renovate veterans memorial

Thursday Jan 19

A volunteer committee has raised about $30,000 since last summer, far short of its $200,000 goal to renovate a veterans memorial at Carol Stream Park District's Memorial Park, shown in a rendering. A volunteer group has raised about $30,000 to renovate a Carol Stream veterans memorial -- well short of its goal.

