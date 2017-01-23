Carol Stream drops lease with operator of landscape waste facility
Carol Stream trustees next month could revoke a permit for operators of a landscape waste facility that never got off the ground on village-owned land along Kuhn Road. Carol Stream trustees have pulled the plug on a lease with a company that never began construction on a transfer facility for landscape waste haulers.
